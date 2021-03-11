Cloudy weather with chances of TSR forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust-Thunderstorm rain (TSR) at isolated places for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday were recorded as 31.

5 degree centigrade and 17.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 40 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:27 am and set at 18:22 pm tomorrow.