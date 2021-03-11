UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy Weather With Chances Of TSR Forecast For City

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Cloudy weather with chances of TSR forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The local Met office on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of Dust-Thunderstorm rain (TSR) at isolated places for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday were recorded as 31.

5 degree centigrade and 17.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 86 per cent at 8 am and 40 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:27 am and set at 18:22 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

The 4th Sindh Literature is all set to kick-off Ma ..

19 minutes ago

PTI nominates Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the slot o ..

40 minutes ago

Imam for promoting bilateral trade ties with South ..

29 minutes ago

PHA to plant 180 big shady trees at green belts

29 minutes ago

IOC to buy vaccines from China for Tokyo, Beijing ..

29 minutes ago

Chairman, PAL expresses condolence on Shama Khalid ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.