Cloudy weather with drizzle forecast for city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm are likely in Sukkur, Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacobabad, and adjoining areas during evening/night.

Partly cloudy weather with drizzle is also predicted in Karachi, Thatta and Badin.

Mostly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province.