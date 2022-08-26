UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather With Isolated Heavy Falls Predicted For KP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Cloudy weather with isolated heavy falls predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours However, it said fairly widespread to widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is likely over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

The Center further said that scattered to fairly widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm is likely to occur over Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Heavy rainfall may generate flooding in rivers, local nullahs, main streams and hill torrents besides, urban flooding is very likely in some main cities. It may also trigger land sliding in hilly areas of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Dir 90, Temargara 80, Kalam 71, Mirkhani 55,Malam Jabba 54, DI Khan 51, Drosh 43, Chitral 32, Balakot 28, Saidu Sharif 27, Tirah Khyber and Pattan (each) 25, Parachinar 19, Kakul 18, Buner 16, Bajaur, Mohmand and Ghalanai (each) 15, Takht Bhai 13, Risalpur 12, Cherat 08, Peshawar (City 05, A/F 07), Kohat and Landi Kotal (each) 06 and Bannu 05.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 31°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

