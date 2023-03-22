Cloudy weather with isolated rain predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

It said that widespread rain-thundershower with gusty winds (with scattered heavy falls/hailstorms) is expected in Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram, Khyber, Mohmand, Bajaur and Upper Dir districts.

Scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds (with isolated heavy falls/ hailstorm) is expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Torghar, Battagram, Kohistan, Shangla, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Lower Dir and Chitral districts.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy/cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred over Kurram, Bajaur, Swat, Buner, Dir, Kohat and Chitral districts.Rain recorded (in mm): Parachinar 20, Pashat (Bajaur) 20, Saidu Sharif 04, Buner 02, Dir 01, Chitral, D. I. Khan and Kohat Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 25/12, Chitral 22/06, Timergara 25/12, Dir 22/07, Mirkhani 25/05, Kalam 16/-02, Drosh 21/09, Saidu Sharif 23/09, Pattan 23/11, Malam Jabba 10/02, Takht Bhai 24/13, Kakul 18/08, Balakot 23/08, Parachinar 15/01, Bannu 26/10, Cherat 16/07, D.I. Khan 27/15.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was -02 °C in Kalam.