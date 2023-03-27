Cloudy weather with isolated rain, thunderstorm predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday forecast mainly cloudy weather in most districts of the province.

However, it said that scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and few heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) was likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, and Kurram districts.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and few heavy falls (isolated hailstorm) is expected in Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, isolated rain-thunderstorms occurred in Kurram and Khyber districts. Rain recorded (in mm): Parachinar 10, Tirah Khyber 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded (in °C) at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 26/12, Chitral 21/08, Timergara 24/07, Dir 21/03, Mirkhani 26/06, Kalam 16/-02, Drosh 20/10, Saidu Sharif 23/08, Pattan 27/09, Malam Jabba 10/03, Takht Bhai 26/11, Kakul 20/07, Balakot 24/08, Parachinar 14/01, Bannu 26/12, Cherat 15/05, D.I. Khan 27/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°C in Kalam.