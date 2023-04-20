UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather With Isolated Rain, Thunderstorm Predicted In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday said that mainly dry and cloudy weather was expected over most districts of the province.

However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.

During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Dir 60, Kakul 28, Balakot 25, Tirah 24, Buner 17, Pattan, Bunnu & Cherat 16(each), Malamjaba 12, D.

I.Khan 09, Timergara & Risalpur 06 (each), Kohat Airbase 05, Kalam & Mamad Gut 04(each), Saidu Sharif 03, Bajaur 02, Peshawar City, Peshawar Airport, Takht Bhai & Landi Kotal 01(each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 28/16, Chitral 19/09, Timergara 23/13, Dir 17/09, Mirkhani 23/09, Kalam 10/01, Drosh 19/10, Saidu Sharif 22/12, Pattan 18/13, Malam Jabba 11/04, Takht Bhai 27/11, Kakul 19/10, Balakot 18/11, Parachinar 19/06, Bannu 26/11, Cherat 21/11, D.I. Khan 33/17.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in the province was 33°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

