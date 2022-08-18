UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather With Isolated Rains Predicted For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Cloudy weather with isolated rains predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Centre Peshawar on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said widespread rain with thunderstorm is likely to occur in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan and Bannu districts.

The Centre further said that isolated to scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm of light intensity with isolated moderate to heavy falls was likely to occur in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Hangu, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in local nullahs, mainstreams and create hill torrents in D I Khan and Bannu divisions that may also trigger land sliding in hilly areas of the province.

The maximum temperature recorded in the province was 32°C in Mirkhani.

