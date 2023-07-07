Open Menu

Cloudy Weather With Isolated Rains, Thunderstorm Likely In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted cloudy and humid weather in most districts of the province.

It further said that isolated rain/wind-thundershowers with a few heavy falls are likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours humid & partly cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Balakot 103, Cherat 73, Upper Dir 37, Bunner 33, Malamjaba 29, Takht Bhai & Risalpur 28 (each), Saidu Sharif 25, Kalam 24, Kakul 18, Pattan 15, Peshawar (Airport 13 & City 06), Landikotal 09, Mirkhani 08, Drosh & Ghalani 06 (each), Mamad Gut 05, Timergara & Parachinar 04 (each) & Khaar-Bajaur 03.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/21, Chitral 33/18, Timergara 30/22, Dir 30/15, Mirkhani 35/19, Kalam 24/09, Drosh 38/18, Saidu Sharif 34/15, Pattan 33/20, Malam Jabba 21/11, Takht Bhai 35/21, Kakul 29/17, Balakot 32/16, Parachinar 27/15, Bannu 27/15, Cherat 25/15, D.I. Khan 35/23.

The highest temperatures recorded in the province were 38°C in Drosh and 37°C in Peshawar City.

