Cloudy weather with light rain forecast in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast cloudy weather with light rain in Federal capital for next 24 hours.

However, rain (snowfall over hills) likely to occur in Potohar region, upper/central Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, a MET office reported.

Lowest minimum temperature's recorded in(C): Leh -09C, Gupis, Skardu -06C, Astore, Bagrote -05C, Malam Jabba -04C and Kalat -03C.

Highest rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05, Malamjabba, Kalam 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 02), Garhi dupatta 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 01 Snowfall (Inch): Malamjabba 01.