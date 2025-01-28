Cloudy Weather With Rain And Snowfall Expected In Northern Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected to persist in most plain areas of the country on Wednesday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
However, regions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir may experience cloudy weather accompanied by rain, wind, and snowfall.
A shallow westerly wave continues to affect the western and upper parts of the country, contributing to the expected weather conditions.
Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country over the past 24 hours, with very cold conditions in hilly areas.
Shallow to moderate fog was observed in isolated areas of northeastern Punjab.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded today were Leh -11 C, Skardu -10 C, Astore and Gupis -9 C, Hunza -6 C, Gilgit and Bagrote -5 C, and Kalam -4 C.
