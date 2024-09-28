Open Menu

Cloudy Weather With Rain, Heavy Falls At Isolated Places Likely To Persist In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) The Provincial Meteorological Center of Peshawar on Saturday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather was expected in the province however rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds were likely to occur in various districts.

The districts where rain, gusty winds and heavy isolated rainfall were predicted included Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, DI Khan, Tank and North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly cloudy weather prevailed in most parts of the province. However, thunderstorm rain was recorded at isolated places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Bunnu districts.

Rainfall recorded in mm at various places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Kakul 15, Chitral 14, Mirkhani 12, Pattan 10, Drosh 05, Dir and Balakot 3 each, Kalam and Buner 2 each.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar 31/22, Chitral 27/14, Timergara 28/18, Dir 25/14, Mirkhani 29/16, Kalam 20/10, Drosh 30/13, Saidu Sharif 28/18, Pattan 27/19, Malam Jabba 18/11, Takht Bhai 32/22, Kakul 26/15, Balakot 30/16, Parachinar 29/16, Bannu 31/23, Cherat 27/14, DI Khan 34/26, Risalpur 31/23, Kohat 31/22.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 34 degree Celsius in D I Khan.

