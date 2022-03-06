Cloudy weather with rain likely in Capital

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The weather in various parts of the country particularly in the Federal capital was expected to be rainy with thunderstorm, winds and snowfall over the hills including in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Upper and Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is affecting western and upper/central parts of the country and may persist in upper parts till Thursday, said the Met Office.

Rainfall recorded in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 29, Chitral 22, Kalam, Dir 20, Drosh 18, Mirkhani 13, DI Khan (City 11, Airport 01), Malam Jabba 06, Saidu Sharif 11, Pattan 02, Balakot.

Peshawar, Takht Bhai 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 02, Hunza, Bagrote, Skardu 01, Punjab: Islamabad (Golra 02, Bokra 01), Bhakkar 02, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Bhakkar 02, Balochistan: Zhob 05, Quetta (Samungli 02 City 01).

The minimum temperatures recorded in (°C): Leh -03, Astore -02, Kalam -01 , Pulwama and Baramulla 00.