Cloudy weather with scattered rain, thunderstorms predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, it said that scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North & South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Parachinar 27, Kakul 16, Kohat 14, Malamjaba & Khaar Bajaur 12 (each), Balakot 11, Dir 10, Cherat & Landi Kotal 08 (each), Timergara 07, Bannu 06, Kalam 05, Peshawar (City 04 & Peshawar A/P 03), Pattan & Ghalanai 03 (each), Saidu Sharif & D.

I.Khan 02 (each), Drosh Takht Bhai & Risalpur 01 (each), Chitral, Buner & Tirah Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 24/16, Chitral 18/08, Timergara 21/13, Dir 20/07, Mirkhani 20/06, Kalam 15/01, Drosh 20/10, Saidu Sharif 22/10, Pattan 25/14, Malam Jabba 09/03, Takht Bhai 25/15, Kakul 21/09, Balakot 24/08, Parachinar 11/00, Bannu 25/13, Cherat 17/06, D.I. Khan 27/16.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was 0°C in Parachinar.