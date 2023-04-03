UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain, Thunderstorms Predicted For KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Cloudy weather with scattered rain, thunderstorms predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, it said that scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds and isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, North & South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Parachinar 27, Kakul 16, Kohat 14, Malamjaba & Khaar Bajaur 12 (each), Balakot 11, Dir 10, Cherat & Landi Kotal 08 (each), Timergara 07, Bannu 06, Kalam 05, Peshawar (City 04 & Peshawar A/P 03), Pattan & Ghalanai 03 (each), Saidu Sharif & D.

I.Khan 02 (each), Drosh Takht Bhai & Risalpur 01 (each), Chitral, Buner & Tirah Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 24/16, Chitral 18/08, Timergara 21/13, Dir 20/07, Mirkhani 20/06, Kalam 15/01, Drosh 20/10, Saidu Sharif 22/10, Pattan 25/14, Malam Jabba 09/03, Takht Bhai 25/15, Kakul 21/09, Balakot 24/08, Parachinar 11/00, Bannu 25/13, Cherat 17/06, D.I. Khan 27/16.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was 0°C in Parachinar.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Landi Kotal Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full m ..

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

5 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches â€˜Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches â€˜Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planningâ€™ campaign; offers p ..

13 minutes ago
 Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: ..

Labour cases in Abu Dhabi drop by 40% during 2022: Judicial Department

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 ..

Dubai Customs: 4235 customs cases, including 2147 drug seizures in 2022

2 hours ago
 Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in ..

Ahsan lauds contribution of Chinese enterprises in success of CPEC

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary revie ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth Undersecretary reviews country&#039;s experience i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.