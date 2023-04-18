Cloudy weather with scattered rain, thunderstorms predicted for KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather for most districts of the province.

However, it said that widespread thunderstorm-rain and wind with isolated heavy falls/ hailstorm is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

Scattered thunderstorm-rain and wind with isolated hailstorm is likely to occur over Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Karak and Kohat districts.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kalam 51, Dir 36, Chitral 27, Pattan 23, Malam Jabba 18, Balakot 16, Parachinar, Timergara & Drosh (each) 15, Mirkhani, Kakul & D.

I.Khan (each) 12, Saidu Sharif & Takht Bhai (each) 10, Risalpur 08, Peshawar (Airport 07 & City 06), Bunner & Bajaur (each) 07, Ghalani 06,Bannu 05, Kohat Air Base , Mamad Gut & Landikotal (each) 04 and Cherat 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded (in °C) at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were: Peshawar City 32/19, Chitral 24/11, Timergara 31/15, Dir 26/10, Mirkhani 23/07, Kalam 18/02, Drosh 22/11, Saidu Sharif 31/15, Pattan 28/15, Malam Jabba 17/06, Takht Bhai 33/17, Kakul 31/13, Balakot 32/13, Parachinar 25/08, Bannu 34/18, Cherat 27/14, D.I. Khan 35/20.

The highest maximum temperature recorded in the province was 35°C in Dera Ismail Khan.