Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain, Winds Predicted For Most KP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Cloudy weather with scattered rain, winds predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for most districts of the province.

However, it said scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over Swat, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Abbottabad districts.

It further said that isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is also likely to occur over Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Orakzai, DI Khan and North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather occurred in most districts of the province.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 32/15, Chitral 24/05, Timergara 30/11, Dir 26/06, Mirkhani 25/06, Kalam 19/-01, Drosh 24/10, Saidu Sharif 28/09, Pattan 31/13, Malam Jabba 15/06, Takht Bhai 31/14, Kakul 25/08, Balakot 29/10, Parachinar 21/06, Bannu 32/11, Cherat 35/19, D.I. Khan 30/13.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01 °C in Kalam.

