Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rains Predicted For Most KP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Cloudy weather with scattered rains predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that partly cloudy to cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province.

It said scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over Swat, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Abbottabad districts.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are also likely to occur in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Orakzai, DI Khan and North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, dry and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province. However, an isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred over Bannu district. Rain recorded in Bannu was 02mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 30/17, Chitral 26/06, Timergara 29/12, Dir 27/06, Mirkhani 25/06, Kalam 20/00, Drosh 24/11, Saidu Sharif 28/10, Pattan 32/14, Malam Jabba 16/06, Takht Bhai 30/15, Kakul 25/08, Balakot 29/12, Parachinar 22/06, Bannu 31/14, Cherat 25/19, D.I. Khan 35/19.

The minimum temperature recorded in the province was 00°C in Kalam.

