Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rains, Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that cloudy and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It further said that scattered rain/wind-thundershowers with a few heavy falls/hailstorm is likely to occur in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours hot & humid weather occurred in most districts of the province. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places.

Rain recorded (in mm): Dir 20, Pattan 14, Balakot 09, Kalam 08, Malam Jabba 06, Saidu Sharif 05, D I Khan 04, Bajaur (Pashat 04, Khaar Trace), Parachinar 02, Drosh & Taimergara 01 (each) Chitral & Landi Kotal (Khyber) Trace (each).

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 37/26, Chitral 36/20, Timergara 31/20, Dir 32/17, Mirkhani 40/20, Kalam 25/10, Drosh 38/23, Saidu Sharif 34/17, Pattan 31/20, Malam Jabba 23/13, Takht Bhai 35/25, Kakul 28/17, Balakot 33/19, Parachinar 30/16, Bannu 35/24, Cherat 29/19, D.I. Khan 33/25.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40°C in Mirkhani.

