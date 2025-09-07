Cloudy weather with scattered showers persist in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Cloudy weather with scattered showers persisted in the city on Sunday, while the Meteorological Office predicted similar conditions over the next 24 hours.

Trace and light rainfall was reported in several localities throughout the day, bringing pleasant weather. However, Met. officials warned that from September 7 to 9, heavy downpours could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Hyderabad, and Karachi.

In Punjab, more rain in flood-hit regions may worsen the situation, while flash floods are expected in the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining parts of eastern and southern Balochistan. Landslides may block roads in vulnerable hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.

Officials cautioned that heavy rains, windstorms, and lightning could damage weak structures such as kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles, and solar panels. The public, especially travelers and tourists, was advised to avoid unnecessary exposure in vulnerable areas and stay updated on weather advisories.

The Met. office said a low-pressure system currently over North Gujrat (India) was expected to move westward within 24 hours, with monsoon currents likely to intensify over Sindh and eastern Punjab.

Rainfall was recorded in Tharparkar, Mangla, Jhelum, Murree, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Kotli, Kohat, and Kalam.

Sunday’s highest temperature was 41°C, recorded in Sibbi, Nokundi, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Chhor, while Lahore remained relatively cool at 28°C.