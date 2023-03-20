UrduPoint.com

Cloudy Weather With Scattered To Isolated Rain Predicted For Most KP

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Cloudy weather with scattered to isolated rain predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that partly cloudy to cloudy weather was expected in most districts of the province.

However, it said scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are also likely to occur over Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram districts.

Isolated light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank and D.I. Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy to cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred over Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Upper & Lower Dir and Chitral districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul 34, Malam Jabba 11, Drosh 05, Mirkhani & Timergara (each) 02, Dir & Saidu Sharif (each) 01, Chitral & Buner (each) 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 27/15, Chitral 21/09, Timergara 26/10, Dir 20/05, Mirkhani 25/05, Kalam 14/-01, Drosh 23/09, Saidu Sharif 22/09, Pattan 21/13, Malam Jabba 09/03, Takht Bhai 27/13, Kakul 19/06, Balakot 24/09, Parachinar 14/01, Bannu 25/13, Cherat 17/07, D.I. Khan 27/16.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Buner Timergara Balakot

More Stories From Pakistan

