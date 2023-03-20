Cloudy weather with scattered to isolated rain predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that partly cloudy to cloudy weather was expected in most districts of the province.

However, it said scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are also likely to occur over Swat, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram districts.

Isolated light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North & South Waziristan, Tank and D.I. Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy to cloudy weather occurred over most districts of the province.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred over Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Upper & Lower Dir and Chitral districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul 34, Malam Jabba 11, Drosh 05, Mirkhani & Timergara (each) 02, Dir & Saidu Sharif (each) 01, Chitral & Buner (each) 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 27/15, Chitral 21/09, Timergara 26/10, Dir 20/05, Mirkhani 25/05, Kalam 14/-01, Drosh 23/09, Saidu Sharif 22/09, Pattan 21/13, Malam Jabba 09/03, Takht Bhai 27/13, Kakul 19/06, Balakot 24/09, Parachinar 14/01, Bannu 25/13, Cherat 17/07, D.I. Khan 27/16.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -01°C in Kalam.