Cloudy weather with widespread rain, thunderstorms predicted for KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather over most districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, it said that widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated heavy rainfall/ hailstorm) is likely to occur over Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Tank, D. I. Khan, North & South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy/dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. However, thunderstorm-rain (with isolated heavy rainfall) with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Mardan, Nowshera, Mohmand, Bajaur, Kohat and Kurram districts.

Rain (recorded in mm): Kakul 61, Buner 26, Malamajaba 22, Balakot 19, Parachinar 18, Timergara 15, Bajaur (Khaar & Pashat 08), Takht Bhai 06, Dir & Saidu Sharif (each) 05, Mamad Gut 04, Kohat 02, Risalpur & Cherat (each) 01.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 28/19, Chitral 26/10, Timergara 22/14, Dir 23/11, Mirkhani 24/10, Kalam 16/05, Drosh 23/13, Saidu Sharif 25/14, Pattan 23/17, Malam Jabba 12/06, Takht Bhai 28/17, Kakul 28/17, Balakot 20/10, Parachinar 19/05, Bannu 30/18, Cherat 25/13, D.I. Khan 29/19.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 30°C in Bannu.