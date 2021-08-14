UrduPoint.com

Cloudy With Chances Of Drizzle In Night Likely In Karachi On Sunday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Cloudy with chances of drizzle in night likely in Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle along the coast is expected during the next 24 hours. Weather remained hot and dry across Sindh during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather From

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

13 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

14 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

14 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

14 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

14 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.