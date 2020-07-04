UrduPoint.com
Cloudy With Chances Of Drizzle/light Rain Likely In Karachi On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:26 PM

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of drizzle/light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy with chances of drizzle/light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 29 to 31, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most of Sindh. However partly cloudy/cloudy and humid with chances of drizzle/light rain along the coast in the next 24 hours.

