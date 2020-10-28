UrduPoint.com
CLRCs Set Up To Facilitate People: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 07:40 PM

Computer Land Record Centers (CLRCs) have been set up to facilitate people while officials working in these centers has directed to serve the masses

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Computer Land Record Centers (CLRCs) have been set up to facilitate people while officials working in these centers has directed to serve the masses.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col (r) Muhammad Anwar Khan said this while talking to journalists during his visit to Attock.

He was flanked by MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf , DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and AC Zamina Wazir.

Provincial Minister said that more than sixty officials of different CLRCs were under suspension on the charges of corruption and action being taken against them.

He said, soon "Qanoongo Centers" will start working in all the districts of the Punjab. Earlier, the minister held a meeting with traders of the Attock City and also visited Sahulat Bazar to get knowledge about the facilities being given to people.

