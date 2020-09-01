Club foot clinic inaugurated in Miranshah for treatment of handicapped persons

Director Health Services Merged Districts Khyber Pakhtukhwa on Tuesday inaugurated a club foot clinic at Miranshah Center for Rehabilitation of the Physically Handicapped

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Director Health Services Merged Districts Khyber Pakhtukhwa on Tuesday inaugurated a club foot clinic at Miranshah Center for Rehabilitation of the Physically Handicapped.

The clinic was inaugurated on the direction of Dr. Niaz Mohammad Afridi, Director, Health Services, Marj Area.

Club foot was a congenital disability in which a child's feet are congenitally crooked. About 3,000 children in Waziristan were currently suffering from clubfoot and were being treated in various hospitals in the province.

These children were given weekly plasters, which could go up to 5 to 20 plasters.

It might be recalled that there was no center for the treatment of the said disability in North Waziristan before. These children from remote areas of Waziristan seek treatment in Peshawar or other hospitals in the country while their parents face various hardships and sufferings.

The inauguration was officiated by Maulana Qari Muhammad Roman, a prominent Waziristan cleric. The inauguration was also attended by KMS Dr. Sultan, DMS Dr. Ashraf Ali, Program Manager of Physical Rehabilitation Centers Merged Areas Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Center Incharge Hussamuddin, Orthopedic Surgeons Dr. Niaz Muhammad, Dr. Nematullah and other staff.

After the inauguration, Maulana Sahib offered collective prayers. And Dr. Muhammad Saleem took the guests on a tour of the Physical Rehabilitation Center. He gave a briefing on the treatment and facilities provided to various types of physically challenged people in the center.