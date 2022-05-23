UrduPoint.com

CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Balochistan Calls On Federal Minister For Housing And Works

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday called on Federal minister for Housing and Works and Jamiat ul Ulema e Islam (JUI) provincial Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey here at his residence

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Monday called on Federal minister for Housing and Works and Jamiat ul Ulema e islam (JUI) provincial Ameer Maulana Abdul Wasey here at his residence.

Parliamentarians including, Muhammad Khan Lehri and Noor Muhammad Dumar, Malik Sikandar Advocate, and Younas Aziz Zehri were also present on the occasion.

Handout issued by the Press Secretary to CM Balochistan said that the CM discussed the ongoing operation to put out Sherani forest fire with the federal minister who was nominated by the PM Shehbaz Sharif as his special representative for updating him about the efforts taken to douse the inferno.

The official handout mentioned that the CM Bizinji and Maulana Abdul Wasey agreed to make coordinated efforts to extinguish the fire in the Sherani forest.

