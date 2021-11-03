UrduPoint.com

CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Commander 12 Corps Discuss Security, Matters Of Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:29 PM

CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Commander 12 Corps discuss security, matters of Balochistan

Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali met Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday discussed security and others matters of the province

During the meeting, both the dignitaries agreed to use all resources for the establishment of law and order in the province.

The Commander felicitated Quddus Bizenjo on assuming the office of Chief Minister and extended his best wishes for the job.

