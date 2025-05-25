CM Abolishes Birth & Death Registration Fee In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a major citizen-centric reform by abolishing the birth and death registration fee across the province. The initiative, aimed at facilitating the public and ensuring access to civil rights, was introduced under the Birth & Death Registration Rules 2025.
Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the CM said,“Identity is a fundamental right of every citizen. We want to create maximum ease for the people.” She emphasized that birth and death certificates are essential for accessing basic services, and timely registration ensures legal protection and civic inclusion.
Under the new rules, citizens across Punjab can now register births and deaths free of charge at Union Councils and Municipal Committees for up to seven years.
Additionally, the previous requirement of a court decree for late registration has also been abolished.
“Computerized birth and death certificates will also be issued free of cost,” the Chief Minister added, noting that the digital documentation will further streamline access to government services and support efficient data management.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed the departments concerned to ensure immediate and effective implementation of the new policy and to raise public awareness about the changes.
Recent Stories
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..
Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project
Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List
Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..
UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two hostages recovered in operation against dacoits in Rajanpur37 seconds ago
-
8,000 youth compete to join Pakistan’s tech revolution in Peshawar39 seconds ago
-
IGP Punjab approves Rs 2.55m for healthcare of police employees' children43 seconds ago
-
CM abolishes birth & death registration fee in Punjab45 seconds ago
-
Man injured49 seconds ago
-
Wanted criminal in murder case arrested11 minutes ago
-
KP govt release over Rs. 1.11 Billion for establishment of Cardiac, Burn Units in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 3 in anti drug drive, recovered more than 5 kg drugs11 minutes ago
-
SSP Traffic Abbottabad emphasizes for better traffic management and road safety11 minutes ago
-
Tank Police launch search and strike Operations ahead of Polio Campaign21 minutes ago
-
Plastic pollution poses a serious threat to our environment: Murad21 minutes ago
-
Cotton sown on over 3.1m acres in Punjab: Secretary31 minutes ago