CM abolishes birth & death registration fee in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a major citizen-centric reform by abolishing the birth and death registration fee across the province. The initiative, aimed at facilitating the public and ensuring access to civil rights, was introduced under the Birth & Death Registration Rules 2025.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the CM said,“Identity is a fundamental right of every citizen. We want to create maximum ease for the people.” She emphasized that birth and death certificates are essential for accessing basic services, and timely registration ensures legal protection and civic inclusion.

Under the new rules, citizens across Punjab can now register births and deaths free of charge at Union Councils and Municipal Committees for up to seven years.

Additionally, the previous requirement of a court decree for late registration has also been abolished.

“Computerized birth and death certificates will also be issued free of cost,” the Chief Minister added, noting that the digital documentation will further streamline access to government services and support efficient data management.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the departments concerned to ensure immediate and effective implementation of the new policy and to raise public awareness about the changes.