Open Menu

CM Abolishes Birth & Death Registration Fee In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 07:10 PM

CM abolishes birth & death registration fee in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a major citizen-centric reform by abolishing the birth and death registration fee across the province. The initiative, aimed at facilitating the public and ensuring access to civil rights, was introduced under the Birth & Death Registration Rules 2025.

Chairing a meeting here on Sunday, the CM said,“Identity is a fundamental right of every citizen. We want to create maximum ease for the people.” She emphasized that birth and death certificates are essential for accessing basic services, and timely registration ensures legal protection and civic inclusion.

Under the new rules, citizens across Punjab can now register births and deaths free of charge at Union Councils and Municipal Committees for up to seven years.

Additionally, the previous requirement of a court decree for late registration has also been abolished.

“Computerized birth and death certificates will also be issued free of cost,” the Chief Minister added, noting that the digital documentation will further streamline access to government services and support efficient data management.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the departments concerned to ensure immediate and effective implementation of the new policy and to raise public awareness about the changes.

Recent Stories

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

10 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

10 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

1 hour ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

2 hours ago
Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

2 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

3 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan