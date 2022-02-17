UrduPoint.com

CM Accords Approval To Hold Horse And Cattle Show

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 07:54 PM

CM accords approval to hold horse and cattle show

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to hold the traditional horse and cattle show in March in the provincial metropolis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to hold the traditional horse and cattle show in March in the provincial metropolis.

He directed to make the best arrangements for the show as the cabinet standing committee for finance and development has sanctioned Rs 677 million for the purpose.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said this show would highlight and promote the traditional culture and history.

The government would revive the traditional culture of carnivals to project civilisation of the province, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab March Government Cabinet Best Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Secretary transport visits OLMT to review faciliti ..

Secretary transport visits OLMT to review facilities

2 minutes ago
 Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova Wins Olymp ..

Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova Wins Olympic Gold in Women's Singles

2 minutes ago
 CM approves grant for deserving patients

CM approves grant for deserving patients

2 minutes ago
 Swiss president tests positive as Covid rules lift ..

Swiss president tests positive as Covid rules lifted

2 minutes ago
 Maximum price of PCR test for COVID-19 reduced to ..

Maximum price of PCR test for COVID-19 reduced to Rs 4,500

4 minutes ago
 Senate body lauds HEC efforts to resolve matter of ..

Senate body lauds HEC efforts to resolve matter of municipal corporation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>