CM accords approval to hold horse and cattle show

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has accorded approval to hold the traditional horse and cattle show in March in the provincial metropolis.

He directed to make the best arrangements for the show as the cabinet standing committee for finance and development has sanctioned Rs 677 million for the purpose.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said this show would highlight and promote the traditional culture and history.

The government would revive the traditional culture of carnivals to project civilisation of the province, he added.