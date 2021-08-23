CM administers oath, hands over Rs 8m to cabinet of Abbottabad Press Club

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday visited district Abbottabad where he administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of Abbottabad Press Club.

On the occasion, Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash, and others accompanied the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 8 million for Abbottabad Press Club besides an amount of Rs 2 million for the Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

The Chief Minister felicitated the newly elected cabinet of Abbottabad Press Club and hoped that the elected cabinet would take along all its stakeholders in their efforts for the welfare of the journalists' community.

He said journalists' role in guiding the government in the right direction was of prime importance adding the journalists' community must promote reporting based on positive and real developments.

The government, he said would welcome the positive criticism of the journalist's community adding media should highlight the efforts of the government made for the uplift and wellbeing of the masses.

The Chief Minister continued that he wanted to take along all stakeholders of the province in the journey of development and prosperity. In development projects, every part of the province would get its due share.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government would resolve the issues of journalists from Abbottabad on a priority basis.