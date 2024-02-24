CM admires PSCA for launching Safe City projects in other cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Head Office of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) at Qurban Lines here on Saturday.

The officers and staff members of the PSCA accorded him a warm reception by applauding. A special ceremony was held at the PSCA Head Office in the backdrop of launching the Safe City projects in 3 big cities during one year along with launching work on the Safe City projects in 18 cities and granting approval to the Safe City projects in14 cities.

Addressing a ceremony with regard to undertaking work with an extraordinary speed on the Safe City projects within a span of one year, the CM stated that the Safe Cities System has been made operational in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Work on the Smart Safe City projects in additional 18 cities of Punjab has been launched. A principle approval has also been granted to constitute a Safe City Network in the remaining 14 cities.

Around 23,000 cameras were purchased for undertaking monitoring during the general elections and rupees 1 billion has been saved in this regard, he mentioned and said the cameras being purchased for the monitoring of general elections have been made operational after being installed in the14 cities.

The CM outlined that he would always take pride in the Safe City projects during the 13 months performance and tenure of the Punjab government. The scope of the Safe City projects has been widened across Punjab and approval to all the Safe City projects has been accorded as well, he said.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the accomplishment of this mega project was not possible without the untiring hard work of IG Police. IG Police has also played a pivotal role with regard to undertaking promotions of the Safe Cities Officers, constituting their service structure and enhancing their salaries. "I have a strong conviction that the Safe City Authority will also install Safe City projects in other countries of the world on account of their professional skills" he said.

CM was also presented a memento during the ceremony. IG Police, MD PSCA, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO and officials concerned were also present.