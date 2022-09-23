UrduPoint.com

CM Adviser, CEO Signature Hotels Visit Site Of Hund Water Theme Park Swabi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 12:50 PM

CM adviser, CEO Signature Hotels visit site of Hund Water Theme Park Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Industry, Abdul Karim along with CEO Digital Tourism, Director Signature Hotels, Aleem Malik on Friday visited the site of under-construction Hund Water Theme Park in Swabi.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is constructing Hund Theme Park on public private partnership (PPP) basis for recreational purpose and promotion of local tourism in the region. They were briefed about the master plan and financial model of the project under the PPP mode.

Abdul Karim said that the park being built at a cost Rs3.5 billion covering area 400 kanals would be equipped with recreational facilities to attract people not only from Swabi but from the other districts.

The park will have separate section for families, it will have water sporting, indoor gaming facility and adventure zone.

Abdul Karim appreciated the role of CEO Aleem Malik, Signature Hotels in promoting tourism and hospitality industries all across the country. CEO Signature Hotels Aleem Malik expressed his resolve to uplift the tourism and hospitality industry of the country as it had potential of becoming the backbone of sustainable economic growth.

