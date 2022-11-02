UrduPoint.com

CM Adviser Pays Visit To CPEIC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Advisor to CM Punjab, Chaudhry Tariq Zaman Gujjar paid a surprise visit to Chaudhary Parvaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology(CPEIC) Hospital and inspected different departments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to CM Punjab, Chaudhry Tariq Zaman Gujjar paid a surprise visit to Chaudhary Parvaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology(CPEIC) Hospital and inspected different departments. The patients and their families were asked about the facilities and treatment received in the hospital, on the complaint of parking fee, the MSA imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 on the contractor and blacklisted him.

Tariq Zaman Gujjar asked the patients and their families who came from far away for the treatment and facilities. Later, MS Dr. Iqbal made him visit other departments including emergency, ICU, theatres, laboratory, pharmacy, a citizen complained about cleanliness.

He expressed satisfaction on the timely delivery of medicines to the patients and the facilities . Briefing the adviser, Medical Superintendent(MS) Dr. Iqbal said that patients from three provinces pour into the health facility in thousands.The hospital has five model operation theatres while routine operations are carried out as per list, he said and added that the new building will be handed over by December this year whereas they had started the process of purchasing the equipment,

