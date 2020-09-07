UrduPoint.com
CM Adviser Reviews Arrangements For Cultural Show At Shalamar Gardens

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Tourism and Archaeology Department will organise a special cultural show and tourism-friendly programmes at Shalamar Gardens in connection with celebration of the International Tourism Day on Sept 27 in the country, like in other parts of the world.

In this regard, Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab for Tourism & Archaeology Asif Mahmood Monday visited the Shalamar Gardens and reviewed the arrangements for the special show and other programmes. Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar would be the chief guest at the special ceremony on the day.

Director General Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Tanvir Jabbar and Director General Archaeology Ilyas Gill briefed the adviser about details of the programmes.

The adviser visited different parts of historical gardens and issued directions for preparations regarding the International Tourism Day celebrations.

He pledged that the Punjab government would develop historical spots as a source of revenue generation, and the archaeological sites would be developed as tourist spots. "Promotion of tourism is the focus of the chief minister Punjab. We are not only developing new tourist spots but also providing maximum facilities at the current spots," he said.

The adviser said that cleanliness level should be improved at Shalamar Gardens and motivational and informative charts should be displayed there. He said that international food service providers would be encouraged to open their franchises at Shalamar Gardens to attract more visitors. However, a final decision would be made in the light of advisory of the archaeological experts, he added.

