UrduPoint.com

CM Adviser Reviews Tourism Department Performance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 09:16 PM

CM adviser reviews Tourism Department performance

Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the three-year progress of the Tourism Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the three-year progress of the Tourism Department.

Secretary Tourism Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmed, Additional Secretary Kalsoom Saqib, DG Archaeology Ilyas Gill, MD TDCP Tanveer Jabbar, Deputy Secretary Planning Waqas Ahmed attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the managing director Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and DG Archaeology gave briefing about the important steps taken for development of tourism in Punjab.

The DG Archaeology said that Archaeological Directorate had completed 13 schemes in three years. He said these schemes including protection/ restoration and upgrading of Taxila, Hiran Minar, museum galleries, mausoleums etc., had been pending for 10 years.

The adviser was briefed about Punjab's first tourism policy, establishment of Tourism Department and formation of tourism squad in Punjab.

He was informed that the online portal of Department of Tourist Services (DTS) had been activated and Punjab Tourism Application had been made operational.

Regarding provision of facilities for tourists, the adviser was informed about steps to promote religious tourism in Taxila, along with restoration of Bhai Karam Singh Gurdwara, Afghana mosque, Rohtas Fort, Suri Gallery and others.

The officers briefed the adviser about completion of work on projects at Tilla Joggiyan, Nandana Fort, Malot Temple, Khewra Salt Mines, Takht-e-Babri and Kallar Kahar.

The TDCP official briefed him about new routes of sightseeing bus, which were launched in Rawalpindi and Bahawalpur. Apart from that, the department had also initiated training programme of 3,000 students for tourism marketing, the official said.

The adviser directed the departments to fully maintain the archaeological and tourist sites so that tourists may be facilitated properly.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Progress Temple Khewra Kallar Kahar Taxila May Mosque From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

18 minutes ago
 AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists ..

AlphaDhabi’s Response Plus Medical Holding lists on ADX Second Market

48 minutes ago
 Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Et ..

Mobile industry great enabler across economies: Etisalat Group CEO

48 minutes ago
 FM Qureshi visits shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakar ..

FM Qureshi visits shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya on 2nd day of Urs

2 minutes ago
 Mali junta in talks for Russian mercenaries: Frenc ..

Mali junta in talks for Russian mercenaries: French sources

2 minutes ago
 President asks universities to raise education sta ..

President asks universities to raise education standards, increase student enrol ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.