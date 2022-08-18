UrduPoint.com

CM Adviser Takes Notice Of Maid Girl's Torture

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 07:06 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Child Protection Sara Ahmad took notice of alleged torture of a 13-year-old housemaid in Iqbal Town area, here on Thursday.

She condemned the incident and directed the rescue team of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) to take the victim girl into protective custody.

Meanwhile, the area police arrested the accused couple.

The adviser said the victim girl would be provided proper medical assistance.

