Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Child Protection Sara Ahmad took notice of alleged torture of a 13-year-old housemaid in Iqbal Town area, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Child Protection Sara Ahmad took notice of alleged torture of a 13-year-old housemaid in Iqbal Town area, here on Thursday.

She condemned the incident and directed the rescue team of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) to take the victim girl into protective custody.

Meanwhile, the area police arrested the accused couple.

The adviser said the victim girl would be provided proper medical assistance.