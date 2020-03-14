UrduPoint.com
CM Adviser Visits 'Italah' Reporting Hub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:20 PM

CM adviser visits 'Italah' reporting hub

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, Zia Ullah Bangash Saturday visited 'Italah' reporting hub being established in Malakand Levies Headquarters.

Commissioner Malakand, Raiz Mehsud, Deputy Commissioner, Managing Director KP Information Technology board, Shahbaz Khan and concerned officials were present on the occasion.

CM adviser was also briefed about the digital reporting platform. He was informed that Italah reporting platform was aimed to digitalize and record of all the police stations in KP.

Zia Ullah Bangash said that provincial government was heading to achieve the goal digitalization under the Digital Pakistan Vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

He said that Italah digital reporting hub that was first introduced in Malakand would be extended to whole province adding that it would ensure transparency and expediency besides further improving performance of police department.

