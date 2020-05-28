UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Adviser Zia Ullah Visits Hospital In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:47 PM

CM adviser Zia Ullah visits Hospital in Kohat

Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, visited the District Headquarters Hospital, Kohat on public grievances here on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, visited the District Headquarters Hospital, Kohat on public grievances here on Thursday.

He inspected the facilities and asked the patients about the care provided by the administration and other matters of the hospital.

Ziaullah Bangash took a full briefing from the MS and directed to bring strictness in the administrative matters. Departmental action should be taken against any staff member who commits negligence in their duties.

Doctors, paramedics and other staff should ensure their services to the people of Kohat. "We are accountable to our people and that is why we are playing the role of a bridge between the people and the hospital management. I also appeal to the hospital administration to cooperate. Only two servants come to the hospital with the patient so that the doctors and paramedical staff can perform their duties better," he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Technology Kohat From

Recent Stories

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

8 minutes ago

Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to link nuclear ..

12 minutes ago

Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

10 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Monitors Hydroxychloroquin ..

10 minutes ago

Wheat stock of 4000 bags confiscated in Khanewal

10 minutes ago

Russian Government's Economy Recovery Plan Include ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.