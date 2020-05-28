CM adviser Zia Ullah visits Hospital in Kohat

Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, visited the District Headquarters Hospital, Kohat on public grievances here on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) : Ziaullah Khan Bangash, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Science and Information Technology, visited the District Headquarters Hospital, Kohat on public grievances here on Thursday.

He inspected the facilities and asked the patients about the care provided by the administration and other matters of the hospital.

Ziaullah Bangash took a full briefing from the MS and directed to bring strictness in the administrative matters. Departmental action should be taken against any staff member who commits negligence in their duties.

Doctors, paramedics and other staff should ensure their services to the people of Kohat. "We are accountable to our people and that is why we are playing the role of a bridge between the people and the hospital management. I also appeal to the hospital administration to cooperate. Only two servants come to the hospital with the patient so that the doctors and paramedical staff can perform their duties better," he concluded.