CM Advises PDM To Shun Negative Politics

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

CM advises PDM to shun negative politics

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has advised the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to abjure negative politics as there was no room for opportunists in the new Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of parliamentarians, who called on him at his office.

The CM said propaganda-based politics was the favourite modus operandi of the opposition, but propagandists would remain frustrated as before.

Meanwhile, the government will respond to the tactics of negative politics with public service, he said.

Those who called on included Provincial Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, MNAs Javaria Zafar Aheer, Nawab Sher Waseer and Shaukat Bhatti. They apprised him about the problems of their Constituencies.

The CM promised to solve their problems on a priority basis and said that no one would be allowed to create hurdles in the resolution of genuine issues. Public service was the main agenda of the PTI government, he said and added that the elements trying to create difficulties in the journey of development would always fail.

