CM Advisor appointed `Health Minister’ KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandpur has assigned the portfolio of `Health’ to his advisor, Ihtesham Ali.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, Mr. Ihtesham Ali has been appointed as Minister for Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with immediate effect.

However, Syed Qasim Ali Shah who held the Health Ministry, has been assigned the portfolio of Social Welfare.