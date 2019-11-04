CM Advisor, Assistant visit first ever approved software house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Education, Ziaullah Bangash and Special Assistance to Chief Minister on Information Technology, Kamran Bangash Monday visited RZ Technologies, the first ever government approved software house in Kohat.

Managing Director Software Noman and business Director Mamoon Shah gave a detailed briefing to the visitors on performance of the RZ Technologies.

The Advisor and Special Assistance inspected different sections of the software house in detail and lauded the efforts of its administration for running affairs of the institution is such an accurate manner.

They said all available resources were being utilized to make Kohat district a hub of IT activities and announced that very soon the IT Park would soon be reactivated. Both informed that Durshal project would be brought to Kohat to provide needed facilities to IT Park and other private companies.

They were of the view that PTI's efforts for promotion of IT sector were visible to all as we believe in modern education and research technologies for grooming our next generations to bring our country in the comity of developed nations on rapid basis.

Likewise, they said provision of jobs to youth in IT sector especially in software was among the topmost priorities of our government. The IT sector can contribute a lot in creating job opportunities and earn foreign exchange for the country, they said.

The government, they said also believed in contribution of private sector and its guidance in Information Technology sector as it is also a great source of employment for jobless youth.