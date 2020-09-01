CM advisor for expediting uplift projects pace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, Khurram Sohail Khan directed dept concerned to expedite speed on development projects to resolve the problems faced by the masses.

During a meeting with Commissioner DG Khan division, Sajid Zafar and RPO, Imran Ahmar, the MPA exchanged views on uplift projects of Muzaffargarh.

He said that no inordinate delayed will be tolerated in execution of the projects adding that masses problems should be resolved with seriousness.

Khan extolled peaceful environment by security forces on Muharramul Haram saying that tranquility was the only guarantee of prosperous Pakistan.