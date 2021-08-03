UrduPoint.com

CM Advisor Formulates Reforms Committee For Narcotics Control Wing, Excise Police Stations

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

CM advisor formulates reforms committee for Narcotics Control Wing, Excise Police Stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Excise , Taxation and Norcotics Control, Mian Khaliq Ur Rehman Tuesday constituted a committee to finalize recommendations on reforms process to further improve performance of the Narcotics Control Wing and Excise Police Stations.

He issued the directive while chairing a meeting on reforms in Narcotics Control Wing and Excise Police Stations.

The committee will present its report to the adviser for further line of action.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise Department,Syed Haider Iqbal, Excise and Taxation Officer,Masoodul Haq, Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence, Muhammad Iqbal , Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Region, Syed Naveed Jamal and other officers.

The adviser was given a detailed briefing on the administrative matters of Narcotics Control Wing and Excise Police Stations and all related issues were discussed in detailed.

Khaliq Ur Rehman directed all officers to take strict action against drug menace as it was great threat to future generations.

He appreciated the performance of excise department in prevention of drug smuggling.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Police Mardan Circle All

Recent Stories

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

52,391 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues train ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical ar ..

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

56 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

44 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

44 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.