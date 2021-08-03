CM advisor formulates reforms committee for Narcotics Control Wing, Excise Police Stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa on Excise , Taxation and Norcotics Control, Mian Khaliq Ur Rehman Tuesday constituted a committee to finalize recommendations on reforms process to further improve performance of the Narcotics Control Wing and Excise Police Stations.

He issued the directive while chairing a meeting on reforms in Narcotics Control Wing and Excise Police Stations.

The committee will present its report to the adviser for further line of action.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise Department,Syed Haider Iqbal, Excise and Taxation Officer,Masoodul Haq, Provincial Incharge Excise Intelligence, Muhammad Iqbal , Circle Officer Peshawar and Mardan Region, Syed Naveed Jamal and other officers.

The adviser was given a detailed briefing on the administrative matters of Narcotics Control Wing and Excise Police Stations and all related issues were discussed in detailed.

Khaliq Ur Rehman directed all officers to take strict action against drug menace as it was great threat to future generations.

He appreciated the performance of excise department in prevention of drug smuggling.