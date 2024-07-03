CM Advisor on Health visits Cardiac Center in BVH, Sir Sadiq Hospital

Open Menu

July 03, 2024

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Health, Major General (retd) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani visited the Cardiac Center of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here Wednesday and inspected the Cath Lab and assessed the provided facilities

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Health, Major General (retd) Dr. Azhar Mahmood Kiani visited the Cardiac Center of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) here Wednesday and inspected the Cath Lab and assessed the provided facilities.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Medical Superintendent BVH Dr. Aamir Bukhari, Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center Bahawalpur and Head of Cardiology Department Professor Dr. Shahadat Hussain Chaudhry were also present on the occasion.

The Advisor was briefed on the facilities, angiography, angioplasty, heart surgery and other cardiac diseases at the Cardiac Center. Later, he also visited the Outdoor Patients Department and inspected different sections. He discussed the treatment facilities for patients in the Accident and Emergency, Medicine and Surgical wards of Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH).

He directed the doctors to enhance the services in the treatment process further. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and MS BVH Dr. Aamir Bukhari accompanied the Health Advisor.

MS BVH Dr. Aamir Bukhari told him that the Hospital was providing treatment, medical tests and medication facilities to the admitted patients.

Later, the Health Advisor also visited Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and inspected the Accident and Emergency and Pediatric wards at the Hospital. He visited patients in the Emergency ICU and Emergency Medicine ward, checked their medical charts, and inquired about medical facilities.

Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr. Muhammad Hamid briefed him at the Hospital.

The Health Advisor directed the Hospital management to provide free medical test facilities, injections and medications to patients.

