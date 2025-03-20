Open Menu

CM Advisor Reviews Ramzan Nigheban Package

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM

CM advisor reviews Ramzan Nigheban package

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Special Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Salma Butt reviewed Ramazan Nigheban package and Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar arrangements at the deputy commissioners office here on Thursday.

She told the authorities concerned that there should be no delay in disbursing payments under the Ramazan Nigheban package before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Deputy Commissioner Ameera Bidar briefed the special advisor, stating that 90 per cent of pay orders had been issued successfully.

Later, Salma Butt personally distributed pay orders to deserving individuals.

