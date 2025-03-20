CM Advisor Reviews Ramzan Nigheban Package
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Special Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Salma Butt reviewed Ramazan Nigheban package and Ramazan Sahulat Bazaar arrangements at the deputy commissioners office here on Thursday.
She told the authorities concerned that there should be no delay in disbursing payments under the Ramazan Nigheban package before Eid-ul-Fitr.
Deputy Commissioner Ameera Bidar briefed the special advisor, stating that 90 per cent of pay orders had been issued successfully.
Later, Salma Butt personally distributed pay orders to deserving individuals.
Recent Stories
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop new simulated moon dust for lunar exploration
Triplanet Range Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Sharaf Group contributes AED3 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy organises promotional roadshow for 'Expand Nort ..
Update: Ministry of Finance announces new ministerial decision on service provid ..
UAE, South Sudan organise humanitarian visit to Gorom Refugee Camp in Juba along ..
Interview with Muhammad Awais Saeed, Pakistan Country Lead, inDrive
Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains
Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values
PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues
UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race
UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
24 dead, 1,514 injured in Punjab road accidents1 second ago
-
Sanaullah holds key meeting with British High Commissioner3 seconds ago
-
CM advisor reviews Ramzan Nigheban package5 seconds ago
-
Commissioner, DC meet Seraiki poet Shakir Shujabadi7 seconds ago
-
KMU Green Youth Movement Club holds Grand Closing Ceremony10 minutes ago
-
Two men buried under loaded tractor-trolley10 minutes ago
-
KP Govt directs varsities to implement amended universities Act 202410 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with 760g hashish10 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts conference on “Tajdeed-e-Ehad-e-Pakistan”20 minutes ago
-
SEPA Shaheed Benazirabad organized various events at Government Boys Degree College20 minutes ago
-
CM for evolving monitoring system through dedicated portal to address civic issues20 minutes ago
-
EPI Sindh honors dedicated vaccinators in Hyderabad20 minutes ago