UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Advisor Visits Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme Centre To Review Arrangements

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:25 PM

CM advisor visits Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme centre to review arrangements

Advisor Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Raffaqat Gillani paid visit to Ehsaas Centre established at Govt Degree College to review arrangements for Cash disbursement among beneficaires here on Tuesday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Raffaqat Gillani paid visit to Ehsaas Centre established at Govt Degree College to review arrangements for Cash disbursement among beneficaires here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by DC, Azfar Zia, ADC (G) Ishfaq Sial and other office, Gillani inspected distancing between chairs placed for beneficiaries, security, medical staff attendance, disbursement of cash and other arrangements.

Focal Person Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, Malik Aurangzeb briefed that all arrangements were in place adding that aid for some beneficiaries was available at the centre but they have not turned up so far.

Deputy Commissioner, Azfar Zia directed official concerned to contact them telephonically as they might not have received SMS about the financial aid.

The DC asked about process of disbursement from some women who expressed satisfaction over the facilities available at the centre.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Visit Women SMS All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Executive Council approves several laws of ..

15 minutes ago

Huawei Technologies earns US$100 billion in annual ..

30 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Amanda Leaves 16 People Dead in El ..

1 minute ago

US Imposes Venezuela-Related Sanctions on 4 Entiti ..

1 minute ago

LNA Ready to Resume Ceasefire Talks, UN to Set Dat ..

1 minute ago

Improving COVID-19 Situations in Italy, Russia Ins ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.