CM advisor visits Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme centre to review arrangements

Advisor Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Raffaqat Gillani paid visit to Ehsaas Centre established at Govt Degree College to review arrangements for Cash disbursement among beneficaires here on Tuesday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Raffaqat Gillani paid visit to Ehsaas Centre established at Govt Degree College to review arrangements for Cash disbursement among beneficaires here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by DC, Azfar Zia, ADC (G) Ishfaq Sial and other office, Gillani inspected distancing between chairs placed for beneficiaries, security, medical staff attendance, disbursement of cash and other arrangements.

Focal Person Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, Malik Aurangzeb briefed that all arrangements were in place adding that aid for some beneficiaries was available at the centre but they have not turned up so far.

Deputy Commissioner, Azfar Zia directed official concerned to contact them telephonically as they might not have received SMS about the financial aid.

The DC asked about process of disbursement from some women who expressed satisfaction over the facilities available at the centre.