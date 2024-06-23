CM advocates online education for youths' economic empowerment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that chromebooks will be assembled in Punjab in collaboration with Australian firm Allied.

The CM took an important decision in a meeting with a delegation of Allied, Tech Valley, and Google for Education here on Sunday. She said Google ID would be provided free of cost to 50,000 students of government schools in Punjab, adding that 1,000 teachers of the government schools would be given free digital certification courses. She said that free certification courses project for 15,000 university students would also be launched. 'Google for Education' will support for a fee of $10.5 million. She highlighted that decision in principle had been taken to launch 'Digital School on Wheels' project in Punjab.

The delegation, led by Regional Head Paul Hutchings, agreed to participate in the project. Possibilities of collaboration in digital education projects, smart classroom and digital education ecosystem were assessed in the meeting. Both sides agreed to seek technical support from 'Google for Education' to compile authentic data of out-of-school children.

The CM was briefed by Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat that students of government schools in Punjab would be able to log in through Google ID. She was apprised that university students would be given certification in antivirus, artificial intelligence and other courses. The CM was briefed that by obtaining Level One and Level Two certificates, students would be able to easily get jobs around the world. Two pilot projects of Schools on Wheels would be launched in a few weeks, in which students would be able to study by logging in with their Google IDs. With Chromebooks, students would not have to download any application. The data of chromebooks used by students could also be monitored.

The CM said: “We are trying to improve the education system by identifying its flaws and weaknesses.” She added that positive change was not possible without revamping the education system. She said that she was evaluating the situation during her repeated visits to government schools. “Our students can do wonders if given opportunities,” she said.

The Google for Education delegation expressed interest in Punjab government's first official autism school project. Most of the related issues including research, innovation in schools were also discussed in the meeting.

The CM briefed the Google team about Punjab government's IT initiatives. She said through IT certificates, the youth will be enabled to get employment in local and global market, adding that Punjab government is committed to working with Google for Education for improvement of education system in the province. Expertise in IT and artificial intelligence would lead the youth on the path to economic independence, she said. “We will give full support in assembling chromebooks at local level,” she asserted.

Paul Hutchings said, “We are keen to work with the Punjab government to facilitate access to digital education. The chief minister and her team will feel happy working with them in Punjab.” He added the efforts of CM and her team to lead the education system in Punjab on the path of innovation are commendable.

The visiting delegation included Google for Education's Chris Hart, Haris Sufian, Allied Corporation CEO Aaron Sether Jackson, Operations Lead Junaid Shahab, Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq, Marketing and Communication Lead Nashwa Abrar, and Outreach and Coordination Manager Madiha Mongol.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other relevant officers were also present.