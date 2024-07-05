Open Menu

CM Aggrieved At Deaths In Roof Collapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

CM aggrieved at deaths in roof collapse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a roof collapse due to rain in Faisalabad.

She offered condolences and expressed her sympathies with the bereaved family.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.

