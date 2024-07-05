CM aggrieved at deaths in roof collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives in a roof collapse due to rain in Faisalabad.

She offered condolences and expressed her sympathies with the bereaved family.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured.