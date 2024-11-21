CM Aggrieved Over Loss Of Lives In Kurram
Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to firing of armed men on passenger vehicles in Kurram district.
She offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.
