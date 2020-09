CM agrees shifting of power transmission under Peshawar Revival Plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the authorities concerned to immediately initiate civil work on all the projects approved under Peshawar Revival Plan including uplift and beautification of the roads.

He agreed in principal to the proposal regarding phase wise shifting of power transmission network underground in order to ensure implementation of Peshawar Revival Plan.

He directed that the matter should be taken up with the PESCO authorities. He made it clear that Peshawar was a big city and capital of the province which needed to be improved and revived at all costs.

He was presiding over a meeting on Peshawar Revival Plan at Chief Minister House Peshawar said a hand out issued on Sunday.

Special Assistant to CM on Information Kamran Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Peshawar, DG PDA, DC Peshawar and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that under the Peshawar Revival Plan, work orders had been issued for the uplift and beautification of various roads including road from Bacha Khan Chowk to Charsadda Bus Terminal Peshawar, Dalazak Road from Bacha Khan Chowk to Ring Road Peshawar, Bhani Mari Road from Chongi Chowk to Ramdas and circular road from Nishterabad to Ramdas Chowk.

Civil work on the aforesaid projects would be initiated by October this year. Similarly, Rs. 110 million had been released for Zone-F to implement the Traffic Management Plan of Peshawar whereas tender was in process for the traffic management plan in Zone-D.

Work on this project was discontinued due to COVID-19 however it was informed that work would be restarted shortly and completed on fast track.

The meeting also discussed the obstacles in the implementation of Peshawar Revival Plan and proposed package wise shifting of power transmission network underground through long term plan.

The Chief Minister in principal agreed to this proposal and directed the quarter concerned to discuss this issue with the PESCO as early as possible.

Briefing about the shifting of general bus stand out of city, it was informed work on the new bus stand would be initiated by the end of next month.

The meeting further informed that Land acquisition for construction of Northern section of ring road (Warsak road to Nasir Bagh) was in progress.

The Chief Minister directed to expedite land acquisition process and to adopt the feasible financial mode for the implementation of this project. It was also told in the meeting work on the beautification of BRT would be launched by November this year and completed by April 2021.

Mahmood Khan on this occasion also directed to speed up work on the beautification of entry and exit points at motorway, plantation on Khwar along ring road and anti encroachment initiative in Mera Kachori.

The meeting was also briefed about the progress made so far on the other ongoing projects in Peshawar city, Hayatabad and Regi Model Town.