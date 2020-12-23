CM aide calls for academia, varsities support in higher education policy making

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Khan Bangash Wednesday said that the government wanted to take on-board the academia and universities in the policy making process of higher education.

Addressing the concluding session of two days training workshop at Women University SWABI on Associate Degree Program, he announced to establish KP's first Women IT Park at Women University Swabi.

He said the provincial government wanted to promote soft skills and skill based programs among youth rather than traditional methods. The contemporary needs of today are to educate our youth on modern day trends and facilitate them in order to ensure societal progress.

"I am so happy to listen to the thoughts of the Vice Chancellor Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi on the introduction of skill-based and modern day disciplines in the university and ready to support in every possible manner", said Bangash.

He lamented about the fact that our youth are now far away from the reading culture.

He informed the audience that out of six million population of Peshawar, only 2500 are registered members at Peshawar Central library. He urged to promote reading culture among the youth and varsities to take suitable measures in this regard.

"We must provide students counseling facilities to our youth, there is no dearth of talent in the youth of KP, the government is providing them the right direction which will benefit our coming generations", he added.

He lauded the academic leadership and vision of the Vice Chancellor Women University Swabi and assured her full support in this regard.

Professor Shahana Urooj Kazmi thanked Kamran Bangash for facilitating in the establishment of the first Women IT Part at the varsity and emphasized on the need of introduction of modern day teaching disciplines rather than conventional ones.

"Our priority is to educate our women so that they can compete in every field of life, the empowerment of women is vital for societal development", she added.